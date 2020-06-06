Varun Dhawan Steps Out In Heavy Rains, Says 'Everyone Has Woken Up To This Crazy Morning'

Varun Dhawan seems to be enjoying the rainy weather in Mumbai and the wonderful changes it has brought along with it. The actor recently took to his Instagram story to share how rain is pouring over the city. He can be seen walking outside on the road as he speaks to his fans through social media.

Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai rains

Varun Dhawan stepped out of his house in a salmon pink t-shirt and blue umbrella, enjoying the rainy weather. The first video on his Instagram story shows Varun walking on the street as he says that he is not trying to be the weatherman. He continued saying that since he is up, he would like to inform everyone that it is going to be a rainy day and that the monsoon is here. He then asked his fans and followers to brace themselves and be safe. He then shows his surroundings and points out to leaves fallen around.

Varun Dhawan's next video is of the actor continuing his message on Instagram story. He says that if anyone wants to have a bath, they can just come out on the road. He then says that "It is pretty damn crazy" and pans the camera once again to show the drenched road and fallen leaves.

His third video shows the heavy rains and winds around him. Varun can be heard narrating the scene. He says that everyone has woken up to this crazy morning with relentless rain. Here is the video:

Hey guys there’s a crazy storm right now be safe — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2020

Varun Dhawan seems to like the monsoon surprise and pleasant change of weather. Even during the lockdown period, the actor was not able to resist the urge of going to the beach. In his recent post on Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared about his outing to Mumbai's Juhu beach. The video captures the steady waves of the sea with the sky dipped in shades of orange, blue and grey. Here is the video that Varun posted:

Varun Dhawan also shared a wonderful selfie taken at the Juhu Beach. The picture is black and white as Varun is seen wearing a ganji t-shirt. The actor added some effects to the photo to put a beautiful rainbow behind him. The selfie was captioned - "the stories are true" with a rainbow emoji. Actor Sara Ali Khan commented on his post saying, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking".

