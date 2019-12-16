Arjun Kapoor's Latest Black & White Picture Leaves Co-star Kriti Sanon Majorly Confused

Arjun Kapoor who was last seen in the film, Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and posted a monochrome picture, that has left his co-star Sanon rather confused. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning the haircut that he had for the film. Commenting on it, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress asked, "Please tell me it's a throwback? Or have you decided to disown your hair now?".

READ: Arjun Kapoor Reveals Aditya Chopra Rejected Him, Said He Can Offer Only 'character Roles'

Arjun Kapoor's monochrome pic:

READ: Arjun Kapoor Reveals That 'Guruji' Varun Dhawan Stole His Debut Film, Read Here

Kriti Sanon's comment:

Duo starred in Panipat:

Panipat is directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Ashok Chakradhar. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt in a negative role, locking horns on-screen with the Aurangzeb actor Arjun Kapoor. Kriti Sanon is seen playing the on-screen love interest and wife Arjun Kapoor’s Peshwa. The movie is doing well at the box office but is facing critical competition from Kartik Aaryan’s comedy flick Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is currently dominating the domestic box office. Rani Mukherji’s Mardaani 2 released the day before, and it has been speculated that it will give a tough competition to Panipat.

READ: Panipat Box Office Collections After One Week Of Release; The Film Fails To Accelerate

The war drama film is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹70-80 crores. The box office collection of the film is not well as compared to its budget. It has to increase tremendously to break even or might receive a flop or disaster verdict. Even after mostly positive reviews, the clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is doing great at the box office, has affected its runs at the theatres. As of now, Arjun Kapoor has not announced any future projects.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.