Panipat Box Office Collections After One Week Of Release; The Film Fails To Accelerate

Panipat is a movie about the third battle of Panipat. In this movie, we see Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali, and Kriti Sanon as ‎Parvatibai along with others. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, it is a historical period action drama film. It released on December 6, 2019, clashing with Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Check out its box office collection till now.

Here is the day-wise box office collection:

Friday – ₹4.12 crores

Saturday - ₹5.78 crores

Sunday - ₹7.78 crores

Monday - ₹2.59 crores

Tuesday ­­- ₹2.21 crores

Wednesday- ₹1.70 crores

#Panipat continues to fall rapidly... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 24.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

Total Collection - ₹24.18 crores

Panipat has received mixed reviews from audiences. The epic war drama movie reportedly cost around ₹70-80 crores to produce, and if we go by the box office collection of the film, it is not likely to make up its budget. Breaking even for the movie is also likely to be tough, and if it is unable to, it will be received as a flop. The movie has a really good critic review. But due to its clashes with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat seems to have suffered. The movie is in the second week of its screening and to be able to break even, the movie needs to pick up the pace at a tremendous rate. Only time will tell whether this movie will be a flop or a hit.

