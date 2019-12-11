Arjun Kapoor Reveals That 'Guruji' Varun Dhawan Stole His Debut Film, Read Here

Arjun Kapoor who debuted in Bollywood with the film, Ishaqzaade seems to have had another debut film at that time. During a promotional visit, the actor was asked the reason why he keeps calling Varun Dhawan 'guruji', to which he said that he also calls him the 'Man who stole my first film', as reportedly, Kapoor was to be cast in the film. For those unaware. Varun debuted with the film, Student of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

For Arjun Kapoor:

The actor recently returned to the silver screen with the film, Panipat that stars Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon too along with others. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar it is a historical period action drama film. Panipat received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences. The war drama film is reportedly made on a budget of around ₹70-80 crores. The box office collection of the film is not well as compared to its budget. It has to increase tremendously to break even or might receive a flop or disaster verdict. Even after mostly positive reviews, the clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is doing great at the box office, has affected its runs at the theatres.

For Varun Dhawan:

The actor has a plethora of projects in his kitty. Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No.1 reunites him with father David Dhawan who has previously directed Varun in films like Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Coolie No.1 is the sequel of Govinda’s hit film of the same name. Sara Ali Khan stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. Coolie No.1 marks the first film that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in

Varun Dhawan, apart from Coolie No.1, will be also seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with actor Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudeva in the film. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

