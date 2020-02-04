Union Budget
Armaan Di Baraat: Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Karisma Show Us The 'bhangra Groove'; Watch

Bollywood News

The big fat Punjabi wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra on Monday evening saw the baraat with Saif, Kareena, Taimur, Karisma dancing on bhangra. Watch.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Armaan Jain

Do it like the Kapoors! It was a star-studded affair on Monday as the Kapoor clan and Bollywood came together for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. Dancing their way on bhangra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and others arrived with the baraat. Anil Kapoor too was spotted shaking a leg with the groom. For those unaware, Armaan is Rima Jain (daughter of Raj Kapoor) and Manoj Jain's son.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kareena Kapoor golden, Karisma gorgeous in pink

The wedding ceremony was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachcha, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Meezaan Jaaferi, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Nita and Isha Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and many others.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor couldn't be a part of the festivities but the latter took to her Instagram handle to welcome Anissa to the family. "Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra ❤️💕💕💕💕 love and blessings 🙏," Neetu wrote sharing a video of Anissa dancing at her sangeet ceremony.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding is couple's galore with Akash-Shloka, Abhi-Ash & more

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Armaan ki Baraat ✨⚡️❤️🤗🎉 #cousins #familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kapoors & Ambanis sparkle in star-studded affair 

 

 

