Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kapoors & Ambanis Sparkle In Star-studded Affair

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with his long-time beau Anissa Malhotra on Monday. Bollywood A-listers and the who's who from the industry are expected to attend the grand wedding with their fine sartorial styles on a show.

From the pictures of the wedding that have surfaced online, the Kapoor clan from the groom's maternal family can be seen in full attendance rejoicing in the festivities. Among the first to arrive were Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani-Piramal, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta-Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and many others.

Take a look:

(The groom, Armaan Jain, in his baaraat with cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with niece Samaira Kapur)

(The groom, Armaan Jain, kicking off the baaraat in style with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan)

(Nita Ambani and daughter isha Ambani dazzle at the Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding)

(Shloka Mehta, in a multicolored signature Sabyasachi lehenga, with Akash Ambani)

(Tara Sutaria looked pretty in pastel pink at the wedding)

(Superstar Amitabh Bachchan at the Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding)

(Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira Kapur at the wedding)

Read | Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal flaunt pastel hues with elegance and style; see pics

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a Mehendi ceremony on Saturday followed by a sangeet on Sunday evening. The events were attended only by close friends and family. The evening saw Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Babita, Suniel Shetty, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Tara Sutaria, Tina Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Dolly Sidhwani in attendance.

Have a look:

Read | Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta Ambani give fashion cues to fans; see pics

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra mehndi ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & others attend

Armaan Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Reema Jain and businessman Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger and marketing consultant by profession.

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet ceremony: Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & others groove

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.