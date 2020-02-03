Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Is Couple's Galore With Akash-Shloka, Abhi-Ash & More

Actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra have tied the knot on Monday evening in what is clearly the first big fat Bollywood wedding of the year. With a plethora of festive colours, the photographs from the grand wedding that have surfaced online feature some dignitaries along with the who's who from the film industry. A lot of couples have graced the occasion to convey their fond wishes to the newly married couple.

Among the first ones to arrive were Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan and a host of other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani-Piramal among others. Celebrity couples including Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani, Uddhav Thackeray-Rashmi Thackeray, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani, Sonali Bendre- Goldie Behl, Ahaan Shetty-Tania Shroff and many others were spotted at the wedding.

Have a look:

(Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's first appearance as a married couple)

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra mehndi ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & others attend

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kapoors & Ambanis sparkle in star-studded affair

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet ceremony: Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & others groove

Armaan Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Reema Jain and businessman Manoj Jain. He is the paternal cousin of actors Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger and marketing consultant by profession.

Read | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding: Kareena Kapoor golden, Karisma gorgeous in pink

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.