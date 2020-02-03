Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Golden, Karisma Gorgeous In Pink

The wedding celebrations of actor Armaan Jain with his fashion blogger beau Anissa Malhotra have kicked off, replete with all the trimmings of a Bollywood spectacle. Many A-list celebrities have graced the occasion with their presence at the venue, including Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the Ambanis, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor among others.

Standing out from the Bollywood A-listers are Armaan Jain's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor both of whom painted a stunning picture in the elegant six-yards that they chose to wear for the wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan made jaws drop with her radiance in a yellow and gold striped saree with a golden bikini blouse. The Kurbaan actor complemented the look with big festive earrings and hair tied up in a bun.

Have a look:

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a pink saree as she took part in the wedding festivities. She completed the wedding look by accessorizing with statement jewelry including a choker and a multi-stringed neckpiece. Karisma completed her look with a sleek low bun.

Have a look:

Karisma Kapoor posted videos through her Instagram account of the baaraat where both Kareena and Karisma can be seen having a gala time at their cousin's wedding.

Take a look:

Armaan Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Reema Jain and businessman Manoj Jain. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, is a fashion blogger and marketing consultant by profession.

