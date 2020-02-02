Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Mehndi Ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & Others Attend

It was an intimate affair as close friends and family attended Armaan Jain's mehndi ceremony on Saturday. Jain is all set to marry fiancee Anissa Malhotra this month and evening saw Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Babita, Suniel Shetty, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sunita Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Tara Sutaria, Tina Ambani, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Dolly Sidhwani in attendance.

Kareena Kapoor couldn't attend as she was in Hyderabad walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra alongside Kartik Aaryan. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a comment saying, "FOMO (Fear of missing out)" on Karisma's picture. According to the reports, Riddhima is in Delhi as Rishi Kapoor is hospitalised in the capital city for an infection. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also flew down on Saturday to be with him.

Armaan's note to Anissa

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in July 2019 and the actor had then penned a beautiful note for his longtime girlfriend. "The moment I eagerly waited for since the last seven years finally arrived... The moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... When I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera, it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in. Every sensation went numb, everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind," Armaan wrote.

"As I walked you, my most beautiful Anissa, down the aisle and went down on my knees, my heart was pounding, my mouth was dry, everything was hazy and I felt an inexplicable emotion like I did when I first met you," he added.

Armaan wrote, "Thank you for being my backbone, pillar of strength and sticking with me through thick and thin... YOU are the woman of my dreams and I am the luckiest man alive! My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you."

