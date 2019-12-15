Armaan Jain's Roka: Kapoor Family Reunites, Tara Sutaria, Kareena & Saif Attend

Armaan Jain and his lady love Anissa Malhotra held their Roka ceremony yesterday. On the occasion, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen arriving at the residence. Kareena made a fashion statement as she wore a red and golden suit, Karisma, on the other hand, looked elegant and chic too. And while Kareena was accompanied by her husband, Karisma made an entry with her mum Babita and children- Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Attending the Roka ceremony was also Tara Sutaria, who is rumored to be dating Aadar Jain. The actress looked stunning in a white sari adorned with a golden border. A series of pictures have surfaced on the internet and the entire family along with their friends can be seen having a swell time.

Take a look at the pictures below-

Armaan Jain who will soon tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra shared a beautiful pre-wedding picture on his Instagram handle. Looking stunning sitting on a swing, the couple's picture is nothing less than a fairytale.

