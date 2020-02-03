Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Sangeet Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor & Others Groove

Rima and Manoj Jain's son Aadar Jain is all set to tie the knot with Anissa Malhotra this month and the family hosted the sangeet ceremony on Sunday. Relatives, friends, and family graced the beautiful function. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Armaan's cousin Karisma Kapoor attended the event.

Karisma was also seen shaking a leg with the bride giving all the Punjabi wedding vibes. Armaan Jain made his debut in 2014 with the film, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. For those unaware, Anissa is a fashion blogger and marketing consultant. Talking about the wedding, Armaan Jain in an interview with a magazine said, "I’m actually excited about everything. The wedding, baraat, sangeet, everything… and I am more excited about the families coming together. It is going to be so much fun and we have lovely cousins, lovely family and friends."

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra mehndi ceremony: Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, & others attend

Armaan Jain's roka: Kapoor family reunites, Tara Sutaria, Kareena & Saif attend

Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's pre-wedding picture is just like a fairytale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.