Arnab Goswami gets message of solidarity from Payal Ghosh; actor tweets against assault

The assault and arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami sent shockwaves across the nation on Wednesday. The journalist received massive support from the netizens and celebrities across fields. Actor Payal Ghosh also penned a message of solidarity for Arnab Goswami, that the nation stood with him.

Payal Ghosh backs Arnab Goswami after assault & arrest

Taking to Twitter, actor Payal Ghosh, who recently joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India, wrote ‘We stand with you. #ArnabGoswami.”

We stand with You #ArnabGoswami — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 4, 2020

One of the other names of the film industry who condemned the arrest was Kangana Ranaut. She had asked, “I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair, and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech.”

Netizens also fumed and asked if it was an ‘Emergency’ or ‘Gunda Raaj’ and accused the Mumbai Police of the ‘death of democracy.’

The top leaders of the country, like Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, and many others also condemned the incident.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was assaulted and arrested from his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The team, led by ‘encounter specialist’ API Sachin Vaze forced themselves into the house when Goswami opened the door and refused to entertain pleas about arranging medical and legal assistance. After taking him into a van, they also forced him into another van, as the Raigad Police took Arnab Goswami to Alibaug police station.

Republic statement

This morning the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van.

In a black day of India’s democracy, the Editor-in-Chief of the number 1 news network of India was dragged by his hair and arrested. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's cops shut off cameras, and thrashed Arnab. They stopped Arnab from handing medicines to his parents-in-law and even physically assaulted his son. They refused permission for a written legal note be put on record. They paraded India's leading Editor-in-Chief, without a shred of evidence, as though he was a criminal. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

#IndiaWithArnab | 'They beat my son,' Arnab Goswami manages to say through the van's window after SHOCKING assault by Mumbai Police at his house; Fire in your support for #ArnabGoswami; Send in your videos; Join us now, #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/JAyCe2iHh5 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

