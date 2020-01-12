Arpita Khan Sharma's Pic With Kids Ayat & Ahil Is All Things Love, Courtesy Father Aayush

The Sharma & Khan's welcomed their little bundle of joy on December 27th. Second-time Mum, Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to her daughter, Ayat Sharma. Ever since the little one's arrival, Khan's Instagram is a sight to behold, with several adorable pictures of her new-born child. Brightening up the weekend, Arpita posted yet another adorable picture of kids, Ayat and Ahil, courtesy their father Aayush Sharma.

Arpita's cute post with her kids

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma gave birth to her daughter Ayat on the actor's birthday on December 27 and the Khan family members posted their warm wishes and blessings for the newborn on social media. New Mum Arpita Khan, who often posts about her kids on social media, shared the cutest photo of her son Ahil with daughter Ayat. Little Ahil can be seen standing over and gazing at his newborn sister as she sleeps peacefully.

Upon their daughter’s arrival, the couple had posted a royal announcement. While the daddy wrote, “We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma”, Arpita wrote, “Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful & Overjoyed.”

Arpita Khan Sharma tied the knot with Aayush Sharma, who starred in the film, LoveYatri. The film did not make big numbers at the box office. According to reports, Aayush will next be seen in Kwatha alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif wherein he will be playing the role of an army officer. However, reportedly, the makers of the film revealed that it will be based on a real-life story.

