WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan Left Scared After Paps Scream His Name Out At Arpita Khan's Bash

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's three-year-old, Taimur Ali Khan is quite popular amongst the paparazzi. Yesterday in the evening, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan held a X' mas bash. And gracing the occasion, were a series of star kids, including Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor's son, Laksshya and Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan's, Taimur Ali Khan. However, from the event, a rather concerning video surfaced on the internet, wherein Taimur was seen being scared as the paparazzi called out his name quite loudly. Watch the video below-

Taimur Ali Khan left scared

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's super cute munchkin Taimur Ali Khan recently turned three. The adorable kiddo celebrated a Christmas themed birthday reportedly which was a star-studded affair. Taimur is inevitably the paparazzi's favourite child. Being just three years old, Taimur already has an enviable fan following on social media too. Everything surrounding the cute patootie lights up our day.

Taimur's birthday was of a Christmas theme

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash for their son recently. His party was Christmas themed and was truly a starry affair. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles to share glimpses from the bash. Taimur's birthday cake had a glittering candle, of number 3. The Christmas tree was also filled up with candies and goodies. Not to miss was little Inaya’s lovely cinderella frock. Taimur's mommy Kareena too made a stylish presence at the birthday bash as she donned a polka-dotted attire. Taimur's sister Sara Ali Khan also took to her social media handle to share some adorable pictures.

In an interview with a magazine, Sara said that Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. She added that she is happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to her and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. The Kedarnath actor also said that she loves the happiness and contentment that Taimur brings to her life.

