Arrest Goons Responsible, Avoid 'appeals By Usual Suspects': Anupam Kher On JNU Violence

Highlighting the need for immediate and strict action in the ongoing political unrest in India, veteran actor Anupam Kher strongly condemned the violent attacks perpetrated by the masked goons at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The actor took to his Twitter account and expressed his desire to have the identities of the masked people exposed as he urged the lawmakers to 'arrest' them. He also said that there 'cannot' be any bloodshed in a university campus.

ARREST Goons who were responsible for #JNUViolence. There CANNOT be any bloodshed in a university campus. EXPOSE the real identity of these masked people asap. Also please AVOID ‘direct to camera’ appeals of USUAL suspects during such horrible incedents. They are USING students. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 6, 2020

Massive violence was reported inside Delhi's JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) campus on Sunday, following which statements of condemnation have come from every direction. Sources have reported that a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus with lathis and rods, thrashing students and faculty members and destroying campus property. JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh was also injured, being discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

Not only the students but even the teachers were attacked

JNU students had been protesting the administration's decision to hike the hostel fee for over two months now. Students have also been boycotting classes as part of the protest - and it was in this climate that the violence took place. In a statement, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said it condemns the orgy of violence that was unleashed in JNU "with the connivance of the JNU administration with the police standing by as mute spectators".

"Mobs not only went around hostels attacking several students, severely injuring many of them, a JNUTA meeting called to appeal for peace on campus was also attacked by a mob of masked people with stones and sticks," it said.

A teacher suffered head injuries and had to be hospitalized, the JNUTA said, adding that cars of several teachers were also smashed. The JNUTA held the varsity administration "singularly responsible" for the grave situation.

