Arshad Warsi Says John Abraham Changed His Wife Maria Goretti's Mind About Bike Riding

Bollywood actor John Abraham has mentioned his love for bikes several times. The actor found his companion on the topic in his co-star Arshad Warsi, who is also a bike enthusiast. As per the reports, the two had endless chats about their same passion during the shooting of Pagalpanti. John even gifted a bike to Arshad. Now Arshad revealed that it was John who kept his bike riding going. Read to know more.

John Abraham kept Arshad Warsi’s biking alive

In an interview with a leading daily, Arshad Warsi talked about John’s gift, a BMW F750 GS. He said that John was considering buying a bike, and out of the blue, he sent him a picture of the BMW F750 GS. He asked him if he liked it. So Arshad asked him whether he wanted to add one more vehicle to his fleet. That is when John said that he wanted to buy it for him. Arshad stated that he immediately told him, no, but he kept insisting and showing various pictures of the model.

However, John eventually sent it over, saying that he should try it. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor added that it is typical of John to shower his near and dear ones with presents. Arshad mentioned that John is happy in his sandals, tees, and jeans. He jokingly said that he does not know if John even owns a formal suit.

Besides the gift, Arshad Warsi revealed that it was John Abraham who kept his love for bike rides alive, as he changed his wife, Maria Goretti’s mind about biking. Arshad said that after they got married, Maria had said no to biking.

Years later, when he and John were shooting for Kabul Express (2006), John asked him why he had stopped bike riding and he told him about Maria. Soon after, John called her up and convinced her to let Arshad follow his passion.

