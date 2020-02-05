Bhumi Pednekar Engages In A Friendly Game Of Cricket Amid 'Durgavati' Shoot

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received an overwhelmingly response from the audience and was a huge box office success. After a superhit 2019, Bhumi Pednekar is all set for an even more exciting 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar plays gully cricket

Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Durgavati in Bhopal. From the looks of it, she has managed to strike a chord with the locals as well. A recent video has surfaced on the internet that showed Bhumi Pednekar enjoying a friendly game of gully cricket with the locals.

Reportedly, Bhumi Pednekaar enjoyed the game for about 45 minutes and as one can see that she is having a blast. Many fans who had thronged the sets of Durgavati to catch a glimpse of the actor were seen cheering for her. Reportedly, the actor was moved by all the love and warmth that she received from the locals.

Durgavati is presented by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and went on floors a few days back. The film is being directed by South director G Ashok. The announcement of the film made waves when it showed Bhumi Pednekar as the ‘hero’ of the film. It is a remake of G Ashok’s 2018 Telugu horror flick, Bhaagamathie.

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in another horror flick this year. She will be seen in Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship alongside Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi described the film as one of its kind and also mentioned that it will be a visually stunning affair.

