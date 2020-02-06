Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' To Star Arshad Warsi As The Bad Guy?

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her career trajectory. The actor starred in four movies last year including Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to the reports, all the movies were either critically lauded or did pretty well at the box office. Bhumi's performance especially has been appreciated by both the film critics and the audience. Not so long ago, Akshay Kumar announced his next project titled Durgavati, in which, Bhumi Pednekar will play the protagonist. If the recent reports are to be believed, Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Thanks 'Instagram Gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik For THIS Reason

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Conscious Posts Engage Fans; Check Details

Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy in Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati?

The shooting of Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar went on floors in late January 2020. The film was making headlines as there were several speculations being made about the rest of the cast, especially the antagonist. It was earlier reported that Mahie Gill has joined the cast of the film. Now, it has been reported that Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia have been roped in by the makers too. Arshad Warsi will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, while Karan Kapadia will be playing the role of the protagonist's fiancee in the film. However, there are no official announcements made about the same yet.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Engages In A Friendly Game Of Cricket Amid 'Durgavati' Shoot

Durgavati is a remake of the Telugu movie of the Anushka Shetty starrer titled Bhaagamathie. However, the director G Ashok, who directed Bhaagamathie will be directing Durgavati too. Bhaagamathie's story revolves around the life of a female IAS officer named Chanchala Reddy, who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things get intense when she gets possessed by a spirit.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's Bathrobe Picture Is Giving Her Fans #TuesdayMood Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.