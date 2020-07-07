Arshad Warsi Gets Called Out By Power Company For 'derogatory' Tweet On Inflated Bills

Residents of Mumbai city were shocked with atrociously high electricty bills for the month of June 2020 and it became a taking point all over social media. Many Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi and many others reacted over their power bills which amounted from three to ten times of their previous bills. However, Lage Raho Munna Bhai Arshad Warsi's response on Huma Qureshi's tweet did not go down well with Adani Electricity as they addressed the media and spoke of the same.

When Qureshi was puzzled that her bill jumped to Rs 50,000 when it was Rs 6,000 last month, she wrote, "What are these new electricity rates? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50K?! What is this new price surge? Kindly enlighten us".

Reacting to Huma's tweet, actor Arshad Warsi had said, "This is averaging the bill amount which is highway robbery. Considering the situation we should be paying the exact bill amount that we paid last year during the same months." [sic]

The CEO of Adani Electricity addressed the media and said that the Munnabhai MBBS actor's comments were 'derogatory' and targeted the corporate leader. He said, “Arshad Warsi’s statement was derogatory and was of a personal nature against a corporate leader. We connected to him immediately after it surfaced and requested him to revoke that tweet and he made another tweet after that and was convinced about his billing. But he is an influencer and he should not have used such language”

The company also slammed Arshad Warsi for selectively targetting Adani Electricity. They claimed that the actor had only shown billing of his domestic connections and not revealed his commercial connection bills.

“People spent comparatively more time at their homes in this period as they were working from home, and the summer season has also been a reason for high bills in domestic connections during the lockdown period. The same is the case with Arshad, his commercial connections bills are comparatively reduced, the details of which he did not share,” the AEML CEO said.

