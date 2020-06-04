Arshad Warsi Shares Beautiful Painting By Him, Calls It His 'monsoon State Of Mind'

Arshad Warsi, in the wee hours of the day, shared a beautiful painting done by him on his social media handle. As seen in the post, Arshad painted a terrific scenery, which presumably depicts how the sky looks dark and hazy during the rains. In the caption, the Dhamaal actor wrote, "My monsoon state of mind... finished it 2 days back."

Fans rushed to comment on Arshad Warsi's Instagram post. One user wrote, "Wow, it's beautiful." Another fan said, "The artist is back." Many simply dropped hearts on Arshad's post. Take a look at his painting here.

Arshad Warsi's painting

This is not the first time when Arshad Warsi has posted a picture, showing off his artistic skills. Even before, the actor took some time off and channelised his inner talents. On May 4, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor posted another picture of his painting and wrote, "Did this sometime back when everything was fine." Take a look.

Recently, Arshad Warsi also played a part in Tisca Chopra's short film, Socha Na Tha along with many other popular stars like Gul Panag, Sonu Sood, Pavail Gulati, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shubhra Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Gajraj Rao, R Madhavan, amongst others. The short poem-video highlights the challenges posed by COVID-19 and how lives have been drastically altered since the lockdown. The visual also gives a glimpse of how schedules still go on, even whilst everyone is indoors. The beautiful short film, Socha Na Tha, has been receiving many praises from fans.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are channelising their inner talents and passion. While some actors are dancing, some are passionately working out at home. Just like Arshad Warsi, recently Ananya Panday also shared a poster painted by her. In the poster, one side is painted in pink with a couple and a car and on the other side, a Peppa pig, character from an animated series, is painted with multicoloured background.

The actor titled the pink side of the poster as Khaali Peeli and went on to call it an unofficial poster of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Ananya Panday is seen wearing a beautiful yellow top with black asymmetrical print over it. Her top has cold-shoulder that made the outfit even more gorgeous. Check out Ananya's painting here.

