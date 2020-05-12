Arshad Warsi Picks Brush To Paint Amid Lockdown; Says 'It’s Been My Passion Forever'

Munnabhai's Circuit is a painter and we didn't even know! Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is known predominantly for the comic roles that he has portrayed in movies like Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai films as well as Rohit Shetty's Golmaal films, spoke to a national daily and revealed that he has always had the passion to paint and used to paint a lot once upon a time. He claimed that he had to stop as his house would smell of the oil paint but he has started again as he has access to open areas.

Earlier last week, Arshad Warsi posted photos of his paintings through his Instagram handle and also wrote that he had made on of them before the Coronavirus pandemic had taken over the world. He shared that he had made the other one after the lockdown was announced. The actor captioned one with a vast water body as: "Did this sometime back when everything was fine..." while the one with an abstract face as "Just painted her ! I like her lockdown smile".

Have a look:

Read | Arshad Warsi's 'Asur' bags praises, fans call it a 'top-notch psychological thriller'

Read | Like doing complex & layered roles but don’t get offered much: Arshad Warsi's conundrum

The actor said that he had to give up on the passion for painting when the necessity for money took over and he had to focus on his career. He also said that the themes of his painting nowadays have been in sync with the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has taken over the entire world. Arshad Warsi further shared that uncertainty and chaos have been predominant in the last few paintings that he made while under lockdown.

Read | John Abraham and Arshad Warsi's films that are must-watch; 'Kabul Express' to 'Pagalpanti'

When asked about turning the passion for painting into an exhibition once the lockdown is lifted, he said that he liked to paint to express himself. He also shared that his wife, Maria Goretti often urges him to put the lockdown art at an exhibition later.

Read | Arshad Warsi posts 'vote for best couple' pic; Deepveer, Saifeena beaten by unusual couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.