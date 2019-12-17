Celebrate John Abraham's Birthday By Binge Watching Some Of His Best Movies

Bollywood actor John Abraham who made his debut in 2003 with Jism celebrates his birthday on December 17. The actor has done several films and has been praised on many counts. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few of his best films.

Dhoom

John Abraham played the antagonist, Kabir, in this 2004 super hit film. The films also featured actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by the late Yash Chopra. It created such an impact on the audience that Dhoom was turned into a franchise.

Garam Masala

In Garam Masala, we see the duo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar for the first time. The plot shows Shyam and Makarand, two photographer friends, like to flirt with women constantly. After a trip abroad, Shyam decides to disrupt Makarand's life when he sees him enjoying the company of three ladies. The comedy film was directed by Priyadarshan and received immense appreciations.

Dostana

The movie stars John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Bobby Deol. It is a story of two straight guys who pretend to be gay so that they can rent an apartment in Miami. The reason to be in that apartment was that the girl they love was living in the same apartment. The movie was loved by the audiences and a second is in the making.

Force

John Abraham played the role of a police officer, ACP Yashvardhan, in this film. He was established as an action hero by critics. It starred actors like Genelia D’Souza and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is mentioned even today as amongst the best action and thriller films of the era.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is considered as one of the best films of 2018. It was based on the real incident of the confidential nuclear test that was held in Pokhran. The film stars’ actors like John Abraham, Boman Irani, and Diana Penty in significant roles. It received positive reviews from the audience and performed well at the box office.

