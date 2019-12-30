John Abraham Reveals He Took Only 5 Days Off In 18 Years, Says 'I'm A Workaholic'

John Abraham was recently seen on a talk show along with his personal trainer. In the show, he was seen talking about his personal life and perspective towards life in general. Read on to know more about what the Force actor had to say.

John opens up about his personal life

Actor John Abraham was recently seen on a talk show, which airs on Zee Café, along with Vinod Channa, his personal trainer. On the show, he revealed that his biggest advantage is that he is not afraid of failure. He stated that he comes from a very middle-class background, and even today, he holds on to the values he has adapted in his life even after he has garnered such a huge success. He talked about his biggest advantage and said that you can do whatever you want if you hold success and failure in the same measure. So naturally, failure really does not affect you.

Talking about his friends, John Abraham said that one of his closest friends, Suku, is an auto-rickshaw driver, who regularly ferries John from home to work and from work to home. Reminiscing the past, John said that the two once went to watch a Tamil movie named Kaakha Kaakha, and it was on Suku’s recommendation that he remade it into a Hindi film titled Force, which went on to become on John’s biggest Box office hits. John, coming from a middle-class background, stated that he does not like to spend much on himself and instead prefers spending on others. On the show, when host Gunjan Utreja asked John about his holiday plans, the actor said that he is a self-confessed workaholic and that he has had a holiday for only five days in the last eighteen years.

