Arshad Warsi Is Optimistic That Sanjay Dutt Will Be Back Soon, Says 'he's A Fighter'

Arshad Warsi, last seen in Gaurav Shukla's online series Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side, in a recent media interaction with Mid Day, talked about Sanjay Dutt's health. Arshad Warsi said that Sanjay Dutt is a fighter and can overcome any difficult situation in life easily. He added that Sanjay Dutt has faced many challenging situations in life with a positive attitude, and he will do the same this time too. Arshad Warsi seemed optimistic that Sanjay Dutt would be in good health soon, in the interview.

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, who have worked together in the Munna Bhai franchise, further in the interview, talked about their forthcoming movie, Blockbuster. Arshad Warsi said that the shooting is currently stalled and will begin after Sanjay Dutt returns from his sabbatical. Arshad Warsi lastly exclaimed that he is praying for Sanjay Dutt's good health.

Sanjay Dutt takes a sabbatical from films

Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday, August 11, shared online that he would be taking an acting sabbatical. In the social media post, Sanjay Dutt said that he is taking a break from acting for some medical treatment. Sanjay Dutt said, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" (sic)

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's partner Maanyata Dutt released a statement, where she thanked all the fans and well-wishers of Sanjay Dutt.

Maanyata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's health

I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.

