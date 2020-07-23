Arshad Warsi Pens Quirky Action Film Amid Lockdown, Expresses Desires To Direct

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi made the best use of his quarantine period at home by devoting time to his passion for paintings and creating new artworks. Besides this, the actor has also been spending time writing scripts and recently finished with his first script for a movie. Recently, the Golmaal actor opened up to a leading publication and expressed his desire to direct the movie that has been penned by him.

Arshad Warsi expresses desire to work on his own written script

Sharing details about the film, the actor reportedly said that the film is a quirky action one which has some amazing funny punchlines. Apart from this, Arshad even reportedly expressed that though he wants to direct the film, he needs a producer to lay faith in his vision and finance the film. Writing the script was not an easy task for the actor. The actor reportedly said that it was something really complicated for him, but since he was clear with his vision, drafting it on the papers were easy at a point.

Apart from directing the film, the 52-year-old actor who was so much drawn towards the script, even expressed his desire to act in it. He reportedly explained that the amazing storyline and funny punchlines tempts him to act in it. The actor further reportedly said that if he had to describe the film in simple words then he reportedly said that this film is going to be something that people would definitely go out and watch. Arshad even mentioned that currently he has neither approached nor narrated the script to anyone.

Elaborating further on his interest in writing, Arshad reportedly adds that he has been scared of penning down his thoughts, but feels that he was always good at improving things. Arshad gave an example of his comedy films in which he has acted before and reportedly said that he cannot write those films, but has the capability to enhance them and make them better with his skills of improvisation.

Sometime back, the actor found the funniest possible way to learn Punjabi and shared it with his fans on Twitter. Interestingly, the image listed down a few numbers against some words. The numbers are referred to as the Punjabi version of the words. A hilarious take on the similarities between how numbers are pronounced in Hindi and a few Punjabi words sound, the list offered a fun take on the language.

(Image credit: Arshad Warsi/ Instagram)

