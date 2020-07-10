Arshad Warsi's Plans For Learning Punjabi Language Leave Netizens In Splits

Recently, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi found the funniest possible way to learn Punjabi and shared it with his fans on Twitter. Interestingly, the image listed down a few numbers against some words. The numbers are referred to as the Punjabi version of the words. A hilarious take on the similarities between how numbers are pronounced in Hindi and a few Punjabi words sound, the list offered a fun take on the language.

For example, the daughter-in-law is 9 (nuu), come outside is 12 (baarah) while sleep quickly is 3600 (chetiso). Arshad tweeted the meme and added a caption to it, which read, “Finally I can learn the language I love.” Before checking out the reaction of his fans, see Arshad Warsi's post below.

Arshad Warsi's hilarious meme on learning Punjabi

Finally I can learn the language I love.. pic.twitter.com/wXb9jV1ob5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 9, 2020

Netizens react to Arshad Warsi's 'English to Punjabi' meme post

However, this is not the first time when Arshad Warsi has managed to give a good laugh to his fans and followers on the internet. A couple of days back, the actor had a humorous take on his paintings as the high electricity bills in Mumbai recently became a talking point. He jokingly urged his followers to buy his paintings as he had to pay his electricity bill. The Munnabhai MBBS actor added that he was keeping his ‘kidneys’ aside for the next bill.

Many celebrities also had fun-filled comments on his post. Shruti Seth wrote that she was a ‘proud owner’ of two of Arshad’s ‘exquisite paintings’, but that she might have to sell one of them to pay her electricity bill. On the other side, Tisca Chopra also joined the banter and urged Arshad to keep paintings aside for her, but the latter quipped that he was collecting money to pay the bill.

Yayyy!!!

I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings @ArshadWarsi

I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill ðŸ˜œ https://t.co/jKDaKX8SaF — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) July 5, 2020

Arshad Warsi's films

Arshad Warsi marked his Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne and he was praised for his performance in the film. But most films in which he is seen as a lead actor have bombed at the box office. But at the same time, his roles in supporting characters have brought him immense fame and success including his titular character Circuit. Recently, he marked his digital debut with Voot's critically acclaimed web-series Asur.

