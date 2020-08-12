'This Too Shall Pass,' Says Maanayata On Sanjay Dutt's Health; Asks Fans To Avoid Rumours

Shortly after actor Sanjay Dutt announced that he was taking a short break from work, wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement asking people to pray for Sanju's quick recovery and avoid speculations. “I thank everyone who has expressed their well-wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," said Maanayata Dutt.

After reports of Sanjay Dutt's ill health began doing the rounds, speculations around his illness arose. Responding to the rumours on his health Maanayata said, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support."

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," said Maanayata.

Sanjay Dutt takes break from work

In the statement, the actor wrote that on medical grounds, he has decided to refrain from work for a while. He further wrote that his friends and family are with him and he urged all his well-wishers to not worry about him and speculate unnecessarily. At last that with the unconditional love of the fan and best wishes of his well-wishers, he will be back soon on work. Dutt, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness, was discharged from the hospital on August 10. The 61-year-old star revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said he tested negative and also assured fans about his well-being.

