Arshad Warsi On 'Golmaal 5': Team Is Working On The Script With Farhad Samji

The Golmaal franchise is one of the only longest-running in Hindi cinema which has not only left the fans into splits with the comic timing of the actors but with the rib-tickling storyline as well. Recently, Arshad Warsi spoke to a leading publication and opened up about the fifth installment of the successful Golmaal franchise. The actor said that the team is currently working on the script part.

Arshad Warsi shares views on Golmaal 5

Sharing more details about the same, the actor reportedly said that he has not spoken to director Rohit Shetty about it but, got to know that team is working on the script with Farhad Samji. He even said that Rohit Shetty really wants to make the film and Arshad feels that hopefully, Rohit will be able to do that. Further, Arshad spoke about the script reading sessions and said that they are just for fun. While explaining the same, Arshad said that for them listening to the script is a formality and they do it for fun. According to him, it is fun to sit together and read a script like that. He further said that the film will happen, but other details related to it is still unknown.

In the current scenario, while several filmmakers are keen to resume shooting, it’s still uncertain as to when a full-fledged movie shoot will begin. Also, as per reports, most filmmakers are thinking of roping in VFX and allied technology to shoot crowd scenes, create outdoor effects, shoot scenes involving several people in a single frame and romantic scenes.

Talking about the same, the Golmaal actor shared that using VFX kills the beauty of realism, especially in a film like Golmaal which has an ensemble star-cast. He reportedly said that this is a time when technology will help all make the films that they want to make. He said that it's true when filmmakers try to create a crowd using VFX, they lose out on the beauty of realism, which is sad. Adding, further he said that for romantic scenes, the lead actors need that personal touch. Arshad concluded the interview by mentioning that things will get well with the passing time. He also reportedly exclaimed that with a strong immune system, one can eventually work with multiple people in a frame because if the co-actor is healthy, then he said others around him will also be hail and hearty.

(Image credit: Arshad Warsi/ Instagram)

