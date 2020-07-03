Arshad Warsi: 'No Matter What I Do, It’s Not Good Enough For Box Office'

Arshad Warsi won the hearts of audiences with roles such as Circuit from the Munna Bhai series and Babban in Ishqiya. He was recently seen in the Voot Select original Asur where he plays the role of a CBI official. His performance was loved so much by fans that they are already asking for a sequel to the show. After this digital debut, Arshad took to his twitter handle and expressed how he is upset that his films are not well-received at the box office.

Arshad Warsi on his films not being well-received by the audience

On July 3, Arshad Warsi took to the microblogging site and expressed that he is upset as his films were not being well-received by the viewers. He expressed his concerns in a reply to the trade analyst Joginder Tuteja's tweet about Arshad Warsi’s film Guddu Rangeela. Joginder Sharma talked about the film completing five years on twitter and also added that the film should have been a hit. Arshad quoted Tuteja's tweet and expressed how he also shares the same sentiments. He also mentioned how no matter what he does the results do not show up at the box office from him.

Joginder Sharma in this tweet has expressed that the film Guddu Rangeela completed five years and still he cannot believe that the action-comedy film did not make its due. He then added that Guddu Rangeela starred Arshad Warsi, Amit Sadh and Aditi Rao Hydari, with Ronit Roy playing the antagonist should have worked. And how the film, directed by Subhash Kapoor was something different in the commercial space and added on how he still remembers the climax shot. The film Guddu Rangeela collected ₹5.82 crores in its opening weekend and then was saw a fall in the ticket sales. Take a look at both the tweets here.

My sentiments exact... it’s like no matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office... https://t.co/CssUxOVZIC — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 3, 2020

#5YearsOfGudduRangeela - I still believe this action comedy didn’t get its due. This one with @ArshadWarsi @TheAmitSadh @aditiraohydari should have worked at the BO. Dir @subkapoor tried to make something different in the commercial space. Still remember the iconic climax shot pic.twitter.com/B2skTnqgTX — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 3, 2020

Arshad Warsi had made his Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne and he was praised for his performance in the film. But most films in which he is seen as a lead actor have bombed at the box office. But at the same time, his roles in supporting characters have brought him immense fame and success.

