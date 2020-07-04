Arshad Warsi's Fans Disagree With His 'not Good Enough For Box Office' Comment

Actor Arshad Warsi recently took to Twitter and sai that no matter what he does, it is never good enough to be a box office success. The actor spoke his mind without holding back when his film Guddu Rangeela was being discussed on social media as it completed five years since its release. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja had tweeted stating that Guddu Rangeela did not get the box office recognition it deserved. To this, the actor wrote that he shared the same sentiment. Check out Arshad Warsi's tweet below:

Arshad Warsi on box office success

My sentiments exact... it’s like no matter what I do, it’s not good enough for the box office... https://t.co/CssUxOVZIC — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 3, 2020

Arshad's honest tweet gained a lot of traction among his fans. The Munnabhai franchise actor's fans were quick to drop positive comments under his post writing that box office doesn't define him. While one fan wrote, 'Box office doesn't define you! your performances are good enough for all of us to remember you forever...' another loving fan of Arshad Warsi wrote 'You are most natural with comic timing...think Box Office numbers matter but you do have a loyal fanbase'. Check out their reactions below:

Arshad had recently spoken to a news daily about his views on how box office works in India. The actor had stated that films are now made to cater to the audience on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which according to him is a sad practice. Warsi expressed that a lot of films need time to grow in terms of audience. He stated an example of the film Sholay, saying that the iconic film would not do well today, because it did not do well when it had initially released.

Warsi stated furthermore that Sholay became an iconic hit after people gave it a chance, thus, making it a successful venture. It is said that the facility of allowing films to grow eventually with the audience is not available anymore, according to Arshad. In conclusion, the actor stated that one does not make films for the quality of cinema anymore and they're now made for box office numbers, thus films now only cater to excite the audience for the first three days.

