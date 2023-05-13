Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engaged: Couple's Romantic Photo Caption Grabs Attention

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new couple in town. They got engaged today (May 13) in an intimate ceremony in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Parineeti and Raghav sealed the deal by sharing a set of official pictures from the ceremony. However, what grabbed our attention was their simple yet romantic caption. The mushy caption read, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes! Waheguru Ji di meher."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first pictures

In the dreamy pictures, the couple are colour coordinated in traditional ensembles. Parineeti can be seen in a rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble. On the other hand, Raghav looks dashing in an ivory achkan. Parineeti accessorised her engagement outfit with statement jewellery. In the images, the couple are seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Parineeti's solitaire ring sits on a thin circular band studded with small diamonds. Raghav’s engagement ring was a Cartier platinum band around his finger. It was engraved with a moon-like pattern. Soon after Parineeti shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless." Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons, while Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony is happening in Kapurthala House, around Connaught Place in Delhi. The couple sparked the dating rumours this year, in March when they were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra looked pretty in a lime green saree.

Priyanka Chopra's engagement outfit

The actress looked gorgeous at her cousin Parineeti's engagement. She wore a lime green ruffled saree with a corset blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery and sported brown lips.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

The actress made her acting debut with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Last, she was seen in Uunchai. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill .