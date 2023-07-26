As Gadar 2 Gets Trailer, Absence Of Amrish Puri's Ashraf Ali Is Pinching

Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is gearing up for its release on August 11. It has the original actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their respective roles. But who plays the antagonist is something that makers have remained tight-lipped about since the film’s launch.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 has also been helmed by Anil Sharma, like the prequel.

Utkarsh Sharma is Anil Sharma’s son.

Gadar 2 is set 20 years after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Amrish Puri’s Ashraf Ali remains one of Bollywood’s most terrifying fathers

In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Amrish Puri was the anti-hero. The late actor, who carved his name as Bollywood’s go-to antagonist, is a legend, and his villainy is almost irreplaceable. The same was seen in his Mayor Ashraf Ali act in the 2001 film.

If looked at differently, Ashraf Ali was simply being a protective parent to Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set against the tumultuous times of the Partition. But with his sheer powerful enigma, Puri established the character as one of Bollywood’s most terrifying fathers.

(The confrontation scene in 'Gadar' | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Even Vardhan Puri was “mesmerised” when he saw his grandfather in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In an interview with ANI last month, the Yeh Saali Aashiqui actor talked about “soak(ing) in every expression, every word spoken by him.”

The young actor called Amrish Puri his “greatest teacher” and said that witnessing him “put out his artistry for the world is always the most beautiful experience.” Given this premise, Anil Sharma and his team admittedly have a tough job at hand to find the perfect antagonist who can match Puri’s strong execution.

Does Gadar 2 have a villain?

The answer is both yes and no. Several previous reports suggest that Rohit Choudhary, who was earlier seen in Deol’s Apne 2, will play the antagonist in Gadar 2. He said in February that initially he had a “small part” in the movie but later it got expanded. However, Choudhary clarified that he is portraying “the second villain in the story”.

Further, reports of Manish Wadhwa, who is playing a Pakistani Army General, replacing Puri as the main villain were also subsequently nixed.

So guess, the question about who will give Tara Singh a royally tough time in Gadar 2 will get answered only once the film releases next month.