As India beat Australia, Bollywood celebs poke fun at Tim Paine, take 'babysitting' digs

There were unbelievable scenes at the Gabba on Tuesday as India scripted one of the best turnarounds to win the series against Australia in their own backyard. Needing 324 more to get to the target on Day 5, which seemed unlikely at the start of the day, the team put an amazing show to win the last and final Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Celebrities of the film industry too were over the moon.

READ: BCCI Announces 5 Cr Bonus For Team India's Australia Win; PM Modi Hails Energy & Passion

Bollywood reacts to India’s win against Australia

Amit Sadh, Anup Soni, Saiyami Kher, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Swwapnil Joshi, Gulshan Devaiah expressed their delight. They wrote how the team had made them proud and called the victory 'historic.' Rishabh Pant, who hit the winning runs and won the player of the match for his knock of 89* too attracted praise as well as Captain Ajinkya Rahane.

With most of the main players like captain Virat Kohli missing from the team, the ‘bench strength’ was acknowledged. Some compared it to the iconic victory against the same opposition at Kolkata in 2001 and called it 'greatest.'

All out for 36 runs in the first match, losing so many big players, saved the 3rd match from the brink of defeat and won the 4th today, beating all odds and by playing fearlessly. You have made us all so proud today . Jai Hind. #INDvsAUS #JeetkiZid — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) January 19, 2021

Rishabh pant has etched his name into Indian cricket folklore #IndiavsAustralia — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2021

READ: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Thrilled As India Defeats Australia; Makes 'greatest Ever' Claim

Even stars primarily based in South, like Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj expressed their delight.

#INDvsAUS .. what a game. You made us proud #TeamIndia — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 19, 2021

Eden Gardens might still be the finest Indian fight back I’ve seen..but as an entire series..this is folklore for the rest of cricketing history! Well played Australia..but you just came up against India next gen! Skill, passion and absolute fearlessness! Cricket Gold standard! — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) January 19, 2021

What an incredible performance!!!

So proud of you Team India!! 🏆🙌 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S99VVPjKng — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) January 19, 2021

Many of the celebrities also had message for Australian captain Tim Paine, who tried various tricks to unsettle Indians by sledging them. They also brought out his famous ‘babysitting’ banter with Pant, as the Indian wicketskeeper won the match for India. Nikita Dutta, Atul Kasbekar and Tanmay Bhat had message for Tim Paine, writing that Pant was finally free to babysit the Aussie's kids.

After he comes to India next, I suspect that #TimPaine will have ample time to babysit his own kids



Let us show you how home court advantage works mate#AUSvIND — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 19, 2021

.@tdpaine36 Rishab’s free to baby sit now in case you were looking — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) January 19, 2021

India script history

Australia were beaten at the Gabba for the first time in 32 years as Ajinkya Rahane's men scripted a turnaround. The fourth innings total for India was aided by opening Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's century partnership with the newcomer scoring 91 and the no 3 batsman notched 55 runs. Quickfire cameos by Rahane and Washington Sundar also played a part in India achieving the target.

Australia's Pat Cummins' 4/55 went in vain, but the speedster went to bag the Player of the Series award.

READ: India Clinch Historic Victory Against Australia At The Gabba; Win Test Series In Nailbiter

READ: India-Australia Nailbiter Excites Bollywood, Celebs Say 'go For Win' Hailing Gill & Pujara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.