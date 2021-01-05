As Janhvi Kapoor Buys A Rs 39 Crore House, Take A Look At Her Whopping Net Worth

Janhvi Kapoor recently purchased a house for herself in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor has decided to move out after having lived with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor at Lokhandwala. As she begins a new chapter in her life, take a look at her net worth below.

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth

According to media portal CA Knowledge, Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 58 crores. According to a report in the media portal, the annual salary of the actor is estimated at Rs 5 crores. According to the media portal, the actor owns a Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan car. Reportedly, the car costs Rs 1.93 crores.

Janhvi Kapoor's Juhu house

A report in Square Feat India suggests that the Dhadak actor recently bought a triplex apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Reportedly, Janhvi’s new apartment is spread across three floors and she bought it for a hefty amount of Rs 39 crores. The media portal further reveals that the actor will have access to six car parking spaces in the building.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor used to live at Lokhandwala. Her new apartment has ta carpet area of 3,456 square feet, reports suggest. Moreover, the actor registered the house with the Department of Registration and Stamps on December 10.

Source of income

Janhvi Kapoor’s major source of income is through her career in Bollywood. She is also a brand ambassador of several high-end brands.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. She stepped in the Bollywood industry with her debut film, Dhadak. The actor went on to do films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories.

Janhvi has been roped in for Roohi Afzana, a Hardik Mehta directorial. In the film, the actor will share the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The movie is in the post-production stage and will most likely release this year.

Another film where Kapoor will be seen is Dostana 2. The movie is directed by Colin D’Cunha and is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dostana. This film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead alongside Janhvi and Laksh Lalwani.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

