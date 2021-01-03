As PM Modi Called 'most Popular World Leader' By US Co, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit React

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added another feather to his cap as he was voted as the 'most popular head of Government’ in the world by an American research film. The news was cheered not just by the fans of the leader, citizens and other politicians of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but also by some members of the film industry. Subhash Ghai and Ashoke Pandit expressed their pride about PM Modi beating the other world leaders in the list.

Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit praise PM Modi’s achievement

Subhash Ghai extended his ‘heartiest congratulations’ to the Prime Minister for being rated the highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. The veteran director added that it could not have been achieved without being 'spiritually strong, visionary, principled leader' and having 'compassion for countrymen'.

Our heartiest congratulations to our hon prime minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia for Been rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult.



It cant be achieved without being spiritually strong visionary n compassion for countrymen n principled leader🇮🇳 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 2, 2021

Ashoke Pandit highlighted the ‘visionary and warrior’ quality of the PM and pointed out the tough task of standing up against the Opposition. The filmmaker exulted over the PM standing strong and living to the faith of millions of Indians.

Congratulations shri @narendramodi you have stood strong and true to d expressed faith of millions of Indians in you. A visionary and warrior leader... it is no easy job to stand on the heads of venomous snake (opposition) and serve the country. #WorldleaderNo1. . pic.twitter.com/33qkCG407V — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 2, 2021

PM Modi received 55 points to be crowned ‘Most Popular World Leader’ at the top of the '2020 Approval Ratings of World Leaders', beating the likes of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, Germany's Angela Merkel. Interestingly, USA’s Donald Trump, UK’s Boris Johnson and France’s Emmaneul Macron all received negative points.

BJP President JP Nadda stated that PM had topped the list for his ‘efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis, ‘able leadership’ that resulted in winning the trust of the citizens. Unions Ministers like Rajnath Singh also shared his delight over the feat. However, RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari accused the BJP of ‘making its own hype.’

