Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai & Others Mourn Demise Of Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar

Kulmeet Makkar, well-known member of the film fraternity and CEO of the Producers Guild of India, breathed his last on Friday. News of his demise was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who mourned his loss through his official Twitter handle. He also shared the official statement released by the Producers Guild of India.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from Producers Guild of India. pic.twitter.com/4LsxCAM7wP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2020

The chief advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit, took to his Twitter to mourn the loss of Kulmeet Makkar as he shared heartfelt condolences for his family. Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is also the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, shared the news of Kulmeet Makkar's death through the official social media account of his production house Roy Kapur films, as did FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit.

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet.

Heartfelt condolences to d family.

ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Bollywood directors Subhash Ghai and Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and shared their condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Suri also expressed grief on losing another person who cared about the Indian film industry.

Another shock to BOLLYWOOD 👤



KULMEET MAKKAR

Passed away coz of heart attack

Our precious friend of Fim N TV industry n CEO of @producersguild of india-a dedicated effective voice of industry to govt n various institutions. Loved by all

We will miss u sir!

RIP🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QopEs9Zdng — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 1, 2020

Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020

Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

