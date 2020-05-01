Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai & Others Mourn Demise Of Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar

CEO of the Producers Guild of India Kulmeet Makkar passed away on Friday due to a massive heart attack while under lockdown at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Kulmeet Makkar, well-known member of the film fraternity and CEO of the Producers Guild of India, breathed his last on Friday. News of his demise was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh who mourned his loss through his official Twitter handle. He also shared the official statement released by the Producers Guild of India.

The chief advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit, took to his Twitter to mourn the loss of Kulmeet Makkar as he shared heartfelt condolences for his family. Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is also the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, shared the news of Kulmeet Makkar's death through the official social media account of his production house Roy Kapur films, as did FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit.

Bollywood directors Subhash Ghai and Madhur Bhandarkar also took to Twitter and shared their condolences. Actor Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Suri also expressed grief on losing another person who cared about the Indian film industry.

