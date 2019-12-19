Ashutosh Gowariker Meets CM Rawat; Discusses Making Uttarakhand A Shooting Destination

Uttarakhand is one of the most beautiful states in India. It is surrounded by the Himalayan mountains and is also home to the famous Bengal tigers at the Jim Corbett National Park. This is one of the best places to visit due to its varied landscape and rich natural heritage. In a recent gathering, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, held talks with big directors and filmmakers on making movies in the state. Here is what the Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had to say.

Read Also| Panipat: Rajasthan Locals Protest Against The Film, Burn Effigies Of Ashutosh Gowariker

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat speaks on making the state a shooting destination

It was an honor to host honorable CM @tsrawatbjp ji. It was amazing to understand his vision for making Uttarakhand the leading film production destination in India and to drive economic growth and development of the beautiful state and its people. pic.twitter.com/gGCmcX5Dnh — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) December 19, 2019

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani recently hosted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence. He invited Producers and Directors like Nitesh Tiwari, Rajkumar Hirani, Dinesh Vijan and Ashutosh Gowariker in the meeting where they discussed making Uttarakhand a shooting destination. The meeting was held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Read Also| Aamir Khan Wishes His Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowariker 'all The Very Best' For Panipat

Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to share a picture of him and all the other people present at the venue. Jackky Bhagnani also expressed that it was an honour to host the CM of Uttarakhand at his house and also said that CM is very proactive in creating job opportunities and economic development in the state of Uttarakhand.

Read Also| Arjun Kapoor's Transformation To Sadashiv Rao Was A Leap Of Faith By Ashutosh Gowariker

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also expressed that he met filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Jackky Bhagnani. He also said that they have discussed taking steps for making Uttarakhand one of the shooting destinations for the filmmakers.

Read Also| 'Ashutosh Gowariker Is Like A History Book', Says Panipat Actor Kriti Sanon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.