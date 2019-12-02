Arjun Kapoor's Transformation To Sadashiv Rao Was A Leap Of Faith By Ashutosh Gowariker

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie Panipat, where he is playing the role of the Maratha leader who led the third battle of Panipat. The movie Panipat is going to release on December 6, 2019. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Monish Bhal along with the Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Currently, Arjun is on a promotion spree with co-star Kriti Sanon. For promoting the movie, Arjun took to his Instagram to share a BTS video. In the video, we can see him transforming into his role of Sadashiv Rao. Read here to know more about his transformation as Sadashiv Rao and what Arjun had to say.

Arjun Kapoor's transformation to Sadashiv Rao:

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a one-minute-long video where he was seen getting a haircut for his role as Sadashiv Rao. In the video, he was seen speaking to the director of the movie Ashutosh Gowariker. Arjun said that, as an actor, he felt like he was not right for the role of Sadashiv Rao and was not convinced that he would look good as a Maratha or a Peshwa. Later, Arjun added that Gowariker felt like Arjun could do it and trusted him with the role. Arjun also expressed that Ashutosh Gowariker had done his research and had selected Arjun because he has a build like a warrior and that he looks like a Maratha. Arjun also said that he had a lot of clarity in his mind while doing this role as the director trusted him and once he got into his look, he just enjoyed the role.

In this movie, we will see Kriti Sanon in the role of Parvati Bai. Whereas Sanjay Dutt will be playing the big baddie of this war flick. The story is of the third battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761 and was fought between the Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie also features Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Milind Gunaji, and Padmini Kolhapure. This is the fifth historical entertainer directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie will be released under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

