Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' Turns 3, Ashwiny Iyer Shares Trivia With BTS Pics

On August 18, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi clocked three. To celebrate the occasion, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a few BTS pictures along with a heartfelt caption. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari extended her gratitude towards the star cast of the film and the audience. The slideshow captured a page, which gave a sneak peek into the screenplay plan of the film. In the other pictures of the post, Ashwiny was seen posing with an all smiling face with each actor in the film.

Instagramming the slideshow, as part of the caption she wrote, "I started working on #BareillykiBarfil right after #Nilabatteysannata and when i look at my timeline today all I can see is happiness. Thank you for giving so much of love dear cinema lovers and audience for #bareillykibarfi".

She further added, "From clapping at the interval scene to cheering along and taking sides for Bitti, Chirag, Pritam Vidhrohi, Bitti ke pappa and mummy ðŸ’šYour encouragement only makes me create paths not taken before. Gratitude. #3yearsbareillykibarfi". Scroll down to take a look at her post for three years of Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Bareilly Ki Barfi turns 3

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's post managed to bag more than 1k likes (and is still counting) within a couple of hours. A section of fans dropped red-heart emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, a few fans praised Ashwiny's work and the performance of the film. A follower wrote, "Your movies are beautifully done!!" while another asserted, "That's special screening at NID would absolutely love to see more such films". Many users said that Bareilly Ki Barfi is one of their favourite films.

Bareilly Ki Barfi cast and details

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon in the lead characters. The rom-com hit the theatres in August 2017 and managed to do a decent business at the BO. The story of the film revolves around a girl hailing from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The lead character Bitti, who is a free-spirited young girl, lives life on her own terms. Her life takes a turn when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Watch the trailer

