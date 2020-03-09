Rajkummar Rao To Star In 'Badhaai Do' Replacing Ayushmann Khurrana: Here's Why!

Ayushmann Khurrana along with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Suri, and Sanya Malhotra gained much popularity with 2018 released Badhaai Ho. The film received great responses and was a super-hit at the box office, as per reports. Now a sequel to the movie is announced but Ayushmann will not be seen in it. Instead, the sequel stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Read to know why Ayushmann is missing.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Regrets Rejecting THIS Rajkummar Rao Movie

Why Ayushmann Khurrana is not a part of Badhaai Ho sequel?

Earlier, the news was revealed that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together in the sequel of Badhaai Ho, said to be titled as Badhaai Do. The news took many by surprises as Ayushmann Khurrana, who received appreciation for his performance in the first part, will not appear in the second. The reason is said to be that the creators wanted a fresh character as they wanted to turn 'Badhaai Ho' into a franchise, showing different topics. Read more below.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha Give A 'Chhalaang' Tip To Students Appearing For Exams

According to reports, the makers had thought about the idea of going thematic and franchised based on Badhaai Ho two years back. They always wanted new characters in their films, which also meant fresh actors portraying them. This is said to be one of the pivotal reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana was not considered for the sequel.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Could Not Rake In Good Numbers At The Box Office

In addition to that, Badhaai Do is said to be the story of a Lesbian and a gay character. As Ayushmann Khurrana has just played a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, the producers would want to avoid a repetition. However, Ayushmann received immense praise for his performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Come Together For 'Badhaai Ho' Sequel

Now, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are said to be confirmed for the sequel, Badhaai Do. It would be the first time that the two actors will be seen together on the big screen. Badhaai Do will reportedly be helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who received fame for his directorial work in Hunterrr starring Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles. The shooting of Badhaai Do is said to start from June or July and the movie will release in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.