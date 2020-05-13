Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Rajkummar Rao: Who Added The Superhero Cape Punch Better?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are known for their powerhouse performances in various films. The two popular actors are known for their experimental style, be it their movie choices or their outfits. In one instance, both the actors were seen sporting a similar kind of cape look. Take a look at their outfits and decide for yourself who carried off the unique fashion style perfectly.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Dressed in an all-white suit, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a dashing cape look picture on his Instagram handle. He paired his attire with a pair of white shoes. The Andhadhun actor's photo and his caption gained many likes and comments from fans.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao also shared a dapper-looking picture of himself all-suited up in a brown coloured ensemble. The actor's cape look was quite similar to Ayushmann's outfit. The only difference between both the outfits was that Rajkummar was seen wearing a normal three-piece-suit with a cape while Ayushmann was looking debonair in a customised designer long cape ensemble.

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020). For the first time in his career, Ayushmann played the character of a homosexual in the movie. He was cast opposite Jitendra Kumar in the movie, and both the actors received praises for their performances. The movie also had Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama flick managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box-office. Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in a film by Shoojit Sarcar, titled Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China. The film featured Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles. The Stree actor will be next seen in the film Chhalaang. The film Chhalaang features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled to release on June 12, 2020.

