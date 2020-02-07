At 40 Million, THIS Actor Becomes The Most Followed On Twitter After Prime Minister Modi

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan clocked 40 million followers on Twitter, thus becoming one of the most active Bollywood personalities on social media. Apart from the micro-blogging site, he is also active on Facebook, Instagram and has a personal blog on Tumblr. At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers. As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans. Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 52 million followers. Actor Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Indian on Instagram with 49.4 million followers.

On the work front, the veteran actor will be next seen in Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Jhund. The mystery thriller Chehre was scheduled to release on April 24, 2020 but will now hit the big screen on July 17, 2020 which is helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

Chehre has been moved from its earlier April release date on a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. In order to avoid box office clash with Gulabo Sitabo as both the film's star Amitabh Bachchan, the step has been taken.

The first look pics of Chhehre, Gulabo Sitabo, and Jhund have been released. Brahmastra will release in December this year.

