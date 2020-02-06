Amitabh Bachchan Has Interesting Question On 'namaste Over Handshake' Amid Virus Scare

The coronavirus outbreak has alarmed the major countries of the world with close to 25,000 patients reportedly being diagnosed worldwide. Amid the scare, there are various precautions that the governments, doctors and hospitals have been sharing, some through official communication and some via social media. Though not specifically for coronavirus, a netizen recently shared that India’s traditional greeting ‘Namaste’ (folding hands) should be preferred to the handshake, since it prevented the spread of germs from person to person.

Amitabh Bachchan, however, did not seem to be too convinced. The actor on Thursday reacted to a graphical analysis that displayed that 124 million bacterial colony (CFU) was transferred in a handshake. It also claimed 55 million and 7 million CFU were spread in a high 5 and fist pump respectively.

At the same time, the analysis claimed that ‘zero’ germs were transferred while greeting someone with ‘Namaste.’

The ‘Shahenshah’ was not just surprised, but even quipped how one could count the germs.

Here’s the post

really .. ??? how did you count them .. ?? https://t.co/F506eUIYos — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2020

The netizen had shared the graphic after Bachchan, in his previous post, had wished his followers, ‘Namaskaar’ with a photograph. He added that it was a 'relationship of the soul', 'sign of respect as well as a relationship'. The Paa star continued that it was possible to 'honor all the cultures at once' and that 'our creativity can serve all the cultures' with just one Namaskar.

T 3432 - Namaskaar pic.twitter.com/R5peSSKreM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Big B has a busy 2020 on his plate. The veteran will be seen in four movies this year. Starting with Jhund, the 77-year-old will then work in movies like Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Brahmastra.

The first to release will be Jhund, directed by Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule. Bachchan is playing the role of a football coach, who guides a bunch of slum kids to glory.

