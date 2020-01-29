Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Rohit Sharma For Taking India To Super Over Win

India took on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday. The contest brought more super over heartbreak for New Zealand. Kane Williamson’s heroics were futile as Rohit Sharma hit consecutive sixes to seal the match in India’s favour. The victory meant that India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in NZ vs Ind T20I series. The legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was quick to put out a congratulatory message.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: Rohit Sharma Becomes 4th Indian To Score 10,000 Runs Purely As Opener

NZ vs Ind: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Rohit Sharma's effort

Soon after India sealed the NZ vs Ind series in their favour, Amitabh Bacchan took to Twitter to send his best wishes to the team. An avid sports fan, the veteran Bollywood actor couldn’t hide his excitement after the win. Amitabh Bachchan also praised Rohit Sharma’s monumental effort.

Also Read: Didn't Know What To Expect In Super Over: Rohit Sharma After His Series Sealing Effort

T3425 - INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 29, 2020

NZ vs Ind: Amitabh Bachchan's next movies

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on Twitter. He regularly comments on football and cricket. Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama Jhund. Its teaser was released recently. Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In April, he will appear in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. He will also appear in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in July this year.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Helps India Clinch Super Over Thriller For Series Win

T 3570 -

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ...

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ...

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

T 3227 - आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,

आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 ...

कौन ज्यादा अमीर???



ICC - जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrules😂😂🤣🤣

प्रणाम गुरुदेव

Ef~NS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019

Also Read: Never Thought About Super Over, Took Five Minutes To Find My Abdomen Guard: Rohit Sharma