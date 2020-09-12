Shocker: Sena Justifies Attack On Ex-Navy Officer, Says Was “spontaneous In A Fit Of Rage"

Breaking silence over the ex-Navy veteran Madan Sharma's assault by six Shiv Sena goons, the party's chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, on Saturday took to Twitter to condemn the veteran while claiming that Sena workers were 'punished'. He said that while the veteran had forwarded a 'shameful' cartoon, the actions of the Shiv Sena workers too were 'spontaneous' and 'angry'. Lauding the Mumbai police's immediate action of arresting the Sena workers, he said that it proved that Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra was one were 'rules were followed'.

Assaulted Navy veteran seeks CM Uddhav's resignation; reminds him of Cartoonist Balasaheb

Raut: Actions were 'angered and spontaneous'

Lashing at the Opposition, he said it was condemnable that they were making this a political issue. Reiterating that if any individual misuses 'freedom of speech' while opining on President, Governor, Prime Minister or Chief Minister, he said that 'people's tolerance' is bound to break. Maintaining peace in society, he claims is the responsibility of both the Opposition and the ruling government.

Rajnath Singh dials assaulted Navy veteran; condemns Shiv Sena goons' deplorable attack

Madan Sharma: "CM must resign"

Earlier in the day, the Navy veteran Madan Sharma demanded that CM Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he is unable to control the law and order situation in the state. Sharma who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants - which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail.

"Uddhav Thackerayji, if you can't control law and order then resign, let the public decide which government can handle it. Those (assailaints out on bail) are infuriated - hence I ask the CM to arrange for security to me and my family. Uddhav Thackerayji along with his party must apologise to the nation and ensure such an incident must not repeat," he said.

Sharma also said that the Whatsapp group where he forwarded the cartoon had several high-profile ministers - none of whom had raised any objections. Alleging that the ongoing tiff between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had been the reason behind his attack, he claimed that the police may have been pressurised to grant bail to the assailants. Reminding Thackeray of his father- Balasaheb's skill as a cartoonist, he said that the cartoon had been misinterpreted.

Navy veteran attacked: Shiv Sena shakha chiefs, 4 others get bail within 24-hour of arrest

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi. The police arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others on Friday. All have been granted bail now.

Two Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs arrested for assaulting Navy veteran after complaint