Shiv Sena Rages At 'tu' Reference To CM Uddhav, Targets 'outsider' Kangana Ranaut Again

Claiming that 'outsiders' are attempting to defame Mumbai, Shiv Sena via its editorial Saamana has justified the action of BMC on Kangana Ranaut's office and said that it is shameful that BJP is supporting 'the actor' who compared Mumbai to 'Pakistan.' This after the act of alacrity entailed in the demolition of Kangana's office was widely panned, and spoken of in scathing terms in the Bombay High Court as the bench stayed the BMC's action.

Sena said that voices should be raised against the one who compared Mumbai to Pakistan and the one who also criticised CM Uddhav Thackeray using words like 'Tu'. Saamana's editorial stated that those who made unauthorised constructions in Mumbai are comparing BMC to 'Babur', and it is disheartening to see that not even half of the Bollywood fraternity are raising their voice against the actor (Kangana). The article goes on to compare the demolition job of the BMC with a 'surgical strike' citing that Kangana had built her office in what she herself described as 'Pakistan.'

This comes after Sanjay Raut, spokesperson and MP of Shiv Sena as well as the writer of most of the articles in Saamana, when confronted by media a day after he used foul language against Kangana said that the issue of construction and demolition of buildings is under BMC and Mumbai Mayor, or BMC Commissioner is answerable.

Earlier on Saturday, in a veiled attack on Kangana, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has said that 'Mumbai is not Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and those who made such remark are 'enjoying' the result of it. Brazenly defending nepotism in Bollywood, Sena mouthpiece has said that it is not new and has dominated in the olden times as well. Sena's editorial said that those who have made fortune in Mumbai, they make their buildings in areas like Pali Hill and Malabar Hill, adding that they should be grateful to Mumbai.

Kangana slams Sonia Gandhi, CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut slammed CM Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena ruled BMC demolished her office and invoked Balasaheb Thackeray. She also slammed Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'.

BMC demolishes Kangana's office; Bombay HC gives interim relief

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process.

The actor moved Bombay High Court, and the Court ordered an interim stay on the demolition. It has adjourned its hearing till September 22 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14.

After Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai, she visited the office of her production house Manikarnika films. She took to her Twitter and reminisced the day she had conducted the inauguration ceremony for her office and said that she hasn't worked since then as COVID hit and the nation went into lockdown soon after. Kangana went onto reveal that she intends to keep the office "ravaged" as she cannot afford to renovate it. She said that she considers the ruins as a symbol of a woman's will.

