Athiya Shetty Shares A Strong Message As She Posts A Picture With Her Pet Dog; See Here

Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram post saw her addressing a strong issue which is pertaining to many people abandoning their pets due to the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing a beautiful picture with her pet dog, Athiya Shetty said that pets do not contract Coronavirus. The actor gave a lovely message for the world to see with the pictures. Check out Athiya Shetty's post.

Athiya Shetty gave out a strong message for her fans

Athiya Shetty mentioned in the caption a beautiful quote by Donald Hicks which says that those who teach us most about humanity aren't always human. She then went on to clear the misinformation and revealed that pets do not contract Corona nor can they get the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hero actor then informed her fans that if they do not abandon their family members in this time of crisis, they should also not abandon their pets.

On a lighter note, Athiya Shetty also told her fans in the caption how her furry friend tolerates her. There are many celebs lately in Bollywood who are addressing the issue of people abandoning their pets in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alia Bhatt was also another celebrity who informed her fans on not giving up on the pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alia Bhatt is another celebrity who addressed the issue of giving up on pets

Alia released a statement wherein she stressed on the fact that there is no evidence that the pet animals can be a source of infection to humans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the actor urged all her fans to take good care of their pets as well as washing their hands properly before and after handling their pets. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma have also addressed this serious issue. Take a look at her statement.

