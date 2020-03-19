Athiya Shetty Self-quarantines By Going Back To The 90s, Asks 'who's Coming?', See Pic

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare and the various measures taken to curb the spread, Bollywood celebrities have been spending their time in the confines of their homes. Many of them have taken to their social media to share their activities with their fans and followers and have also advised caution for safety in the wake of the deadly virus pandemonium across the globe. Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty seems to have gone down memory lane earlier on Wednesday as she posted an adorable throwback picture of herself from the 1990s.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor captioned her post by saying, "i’m going back to the 90s... who’s coming????" suggesting that she has probably surrounded herself with pictures from her childhood. She also tagged her post by calling it an act of "self quarantine" as it requires her to stay indoor amid the coronavirus frenzy outdoors. Many of her friends from the film fraternity have liked and commented on the post by labeling Athiya's childhood photo as 'cute' and 'adorable'.

Have a look:

Coronavirus global statistics

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 173. From the total tally, four persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, second one in Delhi, third in Maharashtra and fourth in Punjab. Twenty patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Globally, there have been over 2.26 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 9,326 people have died so far — a very large number of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States, with Europe the new Coronavirus epicentre.

