Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Have An 'expectation Vs Reality' Moment With Banana Bread

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been in the news ever since rumours of them dating each other surfaced. The rumoured couple recently posted pictures on their Instagram story about banana bread that got burnt. KL Rahul can also be seen giving it the tag of reality while the expectation was something much better.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s banana bread reality

KL Rahul recently gave his followers a glimpse of what a baking fail looks like. He uploaded a picture of burnt banana bread. He put up a picture of freshly baked, premium looking banana bread and tagged it with the word “expectation”. He also wrote how it was supposed to be gluten-free and sugar-free. The burnt bread was flipped upside down to showcase how it has turned black after the baking. The Indian cricketer also mentioned his alleged girlfriend Athiya Shetty on the picture of the burnt cake, indicating that the banana bread was made by her. He also decided to put the emoticon of “rolling eyes” to humorously express his emotions. Have a look at the expectation reality post here.

Athiya Shetty also uploaded a picture of the baked banana bread. She wrote in the story that there is a side burn on the banana bread. She has also added the ‘monkey hiding behind his hands’ emoticon to put forth the oops moment. Have a look at her story here.

Read Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan's Dating Rumours And Their Parents' Epic Reply

Also read Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Taapsee Pannu, & Others Comfort Team India Post T20 Loss

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dating rumours

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been spotted together on various occasions. Their friends have also been dropping hints in their Instagram comments section. Cricketer KL Rahul also uploaded a picture with the actor which was quick to go viral and add fuel to the flame. Have a look at the picture here.

Read Athiya Shetty Urges Fans To Be 'humble And Grateful' Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Also read Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Real-life 'Love Aaj Kal' Jodis

Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.