Athiya Appalled By Kerala Elephant's Death, Says "They Think We Are Cute. We Failed Them"

The internet is shocked with the news of extreme animal cruelty where a wild, pregnant elephant was killed by locals in Kerala. Many Bollywood celebrities are protesting against this inhuman gesture. Recently, Athiya Shetty spoke up against the killing of the elephant in a post on Instagram.

"This act was barbaric, cruel and absolutely heartless", writes Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty on Instagram put up a post about the Kerala elephant's death. She shared two images, one of the elephants happily bathing in a river and the cartoon in the second. The latter shows a mother elephant walking towards a pineapple saying humans gave her and her baby food while the baby elephant from inside its mummy's tummy, is saying "humans are so good".

Adding a caption to the pictures, Athiya Shetty wrote that elephants are her favourite animal. She also spoke about elephants being the most empathetic and intelligent creatures. "They think we are cute" said Athiya adding that humans have failed them with such a brutal act referring to the killing of the pregnant, wild elephant. She also talked about the incident and implored her fans to "be the voice of these beautiful beings".

Athiya Shetty further emphasized on the implementation and execution of animal cruelty laws. She also raised the question that has people forgotten they pray to the elephants referring to the Hindu god, Lord Ganesh. Take a look:

Athiya Shetty is not the only one to raise her voice against the Kerala elephant death. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have come forward to share the issue on their social media to spread awareness against such brutal incidents. Here's what they posted:

Lok Sabha member Maneka Gandhi also slammed the Kerala government for its inaction against the incident of animal cruelty. In her tweet, she also added a document which stated that 600 elephants are killed by the temples on various instances. She also said that despite expressing her concerns to the department almost every week, no action was taken against elephant killings.

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

On May 27, 2020, the wild, pregnant elephant was killed by some locals of Attappadi area near Kerala's Silent Valley forest. They fed the elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers which burst in her mouth as soon as she chewed on it. A forest official said in an interview with a daily portal that the elephant knew about its impending death and stood in the river water despite their efforts to bring it ashore. A post-mortem conducted after its death revealed that the 15-year-old elephant was pregnant.

